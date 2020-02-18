Kings' Cal Petersen: Presumed start against Winnipeg
According to Ken Wiebe of The Athletic, Petersen was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game versus the Jets.
Petersen picked up his first win of the season Wednesday against the Flames, stopping 35 of 38 shots in the process. The 25-year-old American will attempt to secure a second straight victory in a road matchup with a Winnipeg team that's only averaging 2.72 goals per game at home this campaign, 27th in the NHL.
