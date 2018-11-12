Petersen was called up from AHL Ontario on Monday.

The 24-year-old netminder has struggled in 2018-19, appearing in 10 games with AHL Ontario and posting a 2-3-1 record with a 4.29 GAA and .881 save percentage. Regardless, Petersen takes over backup duties in LA, with both Jonathan Quick (knee) and Jack Campbell (knee) out of action for the foreseeable future. Expect the 36-year-old veteran, Peter Budaj to get the team's next start Tuesday against the Maple Leafs.