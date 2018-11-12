Kings' Cal Petersen: Promoted as injuries pile up
Petersen was called up from AHL Ontario on Monday.
The 24-year-old netminder has struggled in 2018-19, appearing in 10 games with AHL Ontario and posting a 2-3-1 record with a 4.29 GAA and .881 save percentage. Regardless, Petersen takes over backup duties in LA, with both Jonathan Quick (knee) and Jack Campbell (knee) out of action for the foreseeable future. Expect the 36-year-old veteran, Peter Budaj to get the team's next start Tuesday against the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...