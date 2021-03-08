Petersen will defend the home net in Monday's game versus the Ducks, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Petersen likely would've started anyway, but it's worth noting that Jonathan Quick (upper body) is considered day-to-day and won't suit up Monday. The 26-year-old Petersen has been impressive over his last five appearances, providing a .923 save percentage and a 3-0-2 record. The Ducks provide a strong opportunity for Petersen to stay hot, as they rank 30th in the league with 2.16 goals per contest.