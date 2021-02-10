Petersen will defend the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Petersen will make a second straight start, as he's starting to pull away from Jonathan Quick as the Kings' top netminder. The 26-year-old sports a .925 save percentage and a 2.54 GAA through six games, averaging 31.3 shots against per contest. However, a lack of offensive support leaves him with a 1-4-0 record so far. The Sharks rank 26th in the league with just 2.50 goals per contest.