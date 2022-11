Petersen was placed on waivers by Los Angeles on Wednesday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

Petersen has struggled this season, posting a 5-3-2 record with a 3.75 GAA and .868 save percentage in 10 games. Given that he's signed to a three-year, $15 million contract that runs through 2024-25, Petersen will almost certainly clear waivers. After he does, perhaps the Kings will send him to the AHL so that he can work on his game and regain some confidence.