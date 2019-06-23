Kings' Cal Petersen: Receives qualifying offer
Petersen was issued a qualifying offer from the Kings on Sunday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Under the terms of his qualifying offer, Petersen would earn $832,500 on a two-way deal that would allow him to continue playing in both the AHL and NHL. The 24-year-old suited up in 11 games last year, going 5-4-1 to go along with a 2.60 GAA and .924 save percentage. The deal will give the Kings the opportunity to match another deal from a different team, and could work on a longer-term deal with the netminder.
