Kings' Cal Petersen: Rusty against Coyotes
Petersen stopped 12 of the 14 shots he faced Tuesday against Arizona, as his team took a 4-3 split-squad loss.
On one hand, his .857 save percentage was higher than the .818 from Jonathan Quick, and nobody will suggest the Kings need to worry about Quick. On the other, Petersen doesn't have a wealth of experience on his resume like Quick does. He's trying to prove he belongs at the NHL level, and repeated showings like Tuesday's will likely convince the Kings that he needs more time at AHL Ontario before they can trust him as Quick's backup.
