Kings' Cal Petersen: Sensational against Canucks
Petersen stopped 32 of 33 shots in Tuesday's overtime win versus the Canucks.
Petersen made multiple highlight-reel saves, but it was capped off by reaching his glove across a wide-open net and stopping a 'sure-thing' goal from Loui Eriksson. The rookie goaltender now has a .927 save percentage and 4-3-0 record through eight outings, but he may see his starts pulled back moving forward with Jonathan Quick (knee) activated from injured reserve.
