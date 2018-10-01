Kings' Cal Petersen: Sent down to AHL
Petersen was sent down to AHL Ontario on Monday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 23-year-old posted a 23-14-2 record last year with AHL Ontario, in what was his first professional season. Prior to that, Petersen played at Notre Dame where he racked up 55 wins over three seasons. With Jonathan Quick firmly entrenched as the Kings' starting goalie, Petersen isn't likely to get much NHL crease time this year (or in the ones to follow).
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...