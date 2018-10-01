Petersen was sent down to AHL Ontario on Monday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 23-year-old posted a 23-14-2 record last year with AHL Ontario, in what was his first professional season. Prior to that, Petersen played at Notre Dame where he racked up 55 wins over three seasons. With Jonathan Quick firmly entrenched as the Kings' starting goalie, Petersen isn't likely to get much NHL crease time this year (or in the ones to follow).