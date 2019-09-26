Kings' Cal Petersen: Sent to AHL
Petersen was assigned to AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
This was unsurprising, as Petersen simply doesn't have an opportunity for playing time right now with Jonathan Quick and Jack Campbell both in Los Angeles. His contract places him on a two-way deal for this season only, so it's likely he'll spend the year in Ontario unless one of the netminders above him gets injured. If you can wait for him, he's a great piece to have in dynasty leagues, as the Kings have him on a three-year deal and almost certainly have an eye toward having him in Los Angeles full-time in 2021, when they'll have to expose a goaltender to Seattle in the expansion draft.
