Kings' Cal Petersen: Set for second straight start
Peterson will tend the home twine Wednesday against the Penguins, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Petersen was a stud last year and has shown some of the same upside this season, although he's allowed three or more goals in all four starts. The Penguins lost three straight games before the trade deadline, but they brought in reinforcements and will be a tough task for Petersen, as they've generated 3.03 goals per road contest this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.