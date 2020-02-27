Peterson will tend the home twine Wednesday against the Penguins, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Petersen was a stud last year and has shown some of the same upside this season, although he's allowed three or more goals in all four starts. The Penguins lost three straight games before the trade deadline, but they brought in reinforcements and will be a tough task for Petersen, as they've generated 3.03 goals per road contest this season.