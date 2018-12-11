Kings' Cal Petersen: Set to face Sabres on Tuesday
Petersen will make his first start of December on Tuesday against Buffalo.
Since Jonathan Quick inserted himself back in the fold, Petersen has seen his playing time drop significantly. The 24-year-old will get an opportunity Tuesday against the Sabres, his first start since Nov. 30. Buffalo, since winning 10 in a row, is 0-3-2 in its last five games.
