Petersen is expected between the pipes for Monday's home clash with St. Louis, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Petersen has struggled down the stretch, as he is 1-6-0 in his last eight appearances with a 3.32 GAA. In addition to Monday's tilt, the 26-year-old netminder should start one game of the club's upcoming back-to-back, though with Jonathan Quick (upper body) still sidelined, it's possible Petersen starts both contests.