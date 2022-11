Petersen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports, indicating he will play in Tuesday's home game against the Rangers.

Petersen is poised to make a second straight start after stopping 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Seattle. He has a 5-2-1 record this season with a 3.49 GAA and an .880 save percentage.