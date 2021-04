Petersen will protect the home goal Tuesday versus the Ducks, LA Kings Insider Zach Dooley reports.

Petersen has lost his last four starts. He's allowed 17 goals over his last five appearances (one relief outing), with a 3.68 GAA and an .894 save percentage in that span. Playing the lowly Ducks makes for a favorable matchup to get the 26-year-old goalie back on track.