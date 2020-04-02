Kings' Cal Petersen: Set up well for 2020-21
Petersen won his final four starts before the hiatus and didn't allow more than three goals in any of his final five starts before the pause.
Here's more good news for Peterson dynasty owners: he's on a one-way contract for the next two seasons. With Jack Campbell now safely in Toronto, there's nothing standing in Petersen's way as the No. 2 goaltender in Los Angeles for the rest of Jonathan Quick's career. The Kings see him as their netminder of the future, so he's a must-own in dynasty formats and a good late-rounder for next year in redraft formats.
