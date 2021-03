Petersen stopped 19 of 20 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Only a deflected Mike Hoffman shot beat Petersen as he continues to put in good performances in the crease. He snapped a five-game losing streak (0-2-3) with the win Wednesday. Petersen is 5-6-4 with a 2.54 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 16 appearances. Jonathan Quick (upper body) served as the backup Wednesday, so Petersen's likely to slip back into a timeshare for goaltending duties moving forward.