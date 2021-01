According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Petersen was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Tuesday's road matchup with Minnesota.

Petersen has struggled early on this season, suffering a loss in each of his first two starts while posting a sub-par 3.09 GAA and .887 save percentage. He'll attempt to get back on track and secure his first win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Wild team that's 4-2-0 this year.