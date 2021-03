Petersen surrendered six goals on 25 shots in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Petersen has usually been solid this season, but he was borderline-awful in a high-scoring battle between Californian rivals. The 26-year-old netminder dropped to 4-4-4 with a 2.74 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 13 appearance. The severity of Jonathan Quick's upper-body injury is unknown, but it's safe to assume Petersen will start more often than Troy Grosenick while Quick is on the mend.