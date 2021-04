Petersen gave up one goal on 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

A date with the league's worst offense was just what Petersen needed to snap his four-game losing streak. The 26-year-old only gave up a late goal to Cam Fowler in the third period. Petersen improved to 8-11-4 with a 2.67 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 25 outings. The Kings have a back-to-back when they host the Wild on Friday and Coyotes on Saturday. Expect Petersen and Jonathan Quick to split those games.