Petersen will get the home start Wednesday against the Flames, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Now that Jack Campbell is in Toronto, Petersen is the No. 2 in Los Angeles. Head coach Todd McLellan relayed that Petersen could garner a steady amount of starts to keep Jonathan Quick fresh. This is Petersen's second start of the season, and it'll be a tough task, as the Flames are heating up with exactly six goals in consecutive contests.