Kings' Cal Petersen: Starting against Flames
Petersen will get the home start Wednesday against the Flames, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Now that Jack Campbell is in Toronto, Petersen is the No. 2 in Los Angeles. Head coach Todd McLellan relayed that Petersen could garner a steady amount of starts to keep Jonathan Quick fresh. This is Petersen's second start of the season, and it'll be a tough task, as the Flames are heating up with exactly six goals in consecutive contests.
