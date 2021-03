Petersen will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home game versus the Blues, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.

Petersen has been sharp recently, maintaining a 2.01 GAA and a .953 through his last two starts, but he ended up suffering a loss in both of those contests due to lackluster goal support from his teammates. The 26-year-old backstop will attempt to snap his five-game losing streak in a tough home matchup with a St. Louis team that's 10-2-2 on the road this year.