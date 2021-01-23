According to Lisa Dillman of The Athletic, Petersen was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Saturday's road game versus the Blues.

Petersen wasn't great in his season debut Tuesday against the Avalanche, surrendering three goals on 24 shots en route to a 3-2 loss. The 26-year-old American will try to secure his first win of the campaign in a road matchup with a struggling St. Louis offense that's only averaging 1.86 goals per game this season, 30th in the NHL.