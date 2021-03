Petersen will guard the home net in Sunday's game versus the Golden Knights, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

Petersen is making his fourth start in the last five games. The 26-year-old has been excellent all year, posting a .922 save percentage, but the Kings' lack of offensive support leaves him with a mediocre 5-6-4 record. The Golden Knights are a challenging matchup, too, as they rank fourth in the league with 3.36 goals per contest.