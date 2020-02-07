Petersen will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road clash with the Devils, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Petersen has yet to play in the NHL this season, and he hasn't been great during his time in the AHL, either, compiling a 17-15-4 record while posting a 3.43 GAA and .906 save percentage in 37 appearances with Ontario. He'll attempt to pick up the sixth NHL victory of his young career in a road matchup with a New Jersey squad that's gone 7-9-10 at home this year.