Kings' Cal Petersen: Starting in Vancouver
Petersen will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Canucks, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.
Petersen was sharp in his last start, turning away 32 of 34 shots en route to a 5-2 victory over the Oilers on Sunday. The 24-year-old American will look to stay dialed in and pick up his fourth win of the campaign in a road matchup with a middling Vancouver offense that's averaging 3.33 goals per game at home this season, 15th in the NHL.
