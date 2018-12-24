Kings' Cal Petersen: Starting in Vegas
Petersen will man the crease against the Golden Knights on Sunday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Now that Jonathan Quick is healthy, Petersen has been reduced to a backup role for Los Angeles, appearing in just two games since Nov. 30. The rookie netminder owns a .927 save percentage and 2.57 GAA, making him an interesting option in dynasty formats. Unless Quick goes down with another injury, Petersen's regular fantasy value is pretty low.
