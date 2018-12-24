Petersen will man the crease against the Golden Knights on Sunday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Now that Jonathan Quick is healthy, Petersen has been reduced to a backup role for Los Angeles, appearing in just two games since Nov. 30. The rookie netminder owns a .927 save percentage and 2.57 GAA, making him an interesting option in dynasty formats. Unless Quick goes down with another injury, Petersen's regular fantasy value is pretty low.