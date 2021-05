Petersen is expected to start Saturday's home game versus the Avalanche, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

Petersen has just one win in his last seven appearances, and he's posted a 3.35 GAA and an .895 save percentage in that span. The Avalanche have averaged 3.10 goals per game over their last 10 outings, which makes Petersen a risky play for fantasy managers.