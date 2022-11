Petersen will guard the road goal versus the Stars on Tuesday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Petersen won his last start with 26 saves on 28 shots versus the Maple Leafs. He'll make his fifth appearance this year while playing the second half of a back-to-back after Jonathan Quick cruised to a win Monday over the Blues. Petersen is 3-1-0 this year, but he has allowed 14 goals in 104 shots.