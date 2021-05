Petersen led the Kings onto the ice and he'll protect the road goal Wednesday versus the Coyotes, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Petersen has lost his last four starts, but he's the unquestioned No. 1 goalie with Jonathan Quick (upper body) out. Petersen has a 3.73 GAA and an .880 save percentage during his skid, and he'll be facing a Coyotes team desperate to preserve their slim chances for playoff contention.