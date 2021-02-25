Petersen stopped 35 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Jonathan Quick shut out the Blues on Monday, and Petersen came within a couple of minutes of matching that performance. Oskar Sundqvist was the spoiler in Wednesday's contest, but Petersen held on for the win. The 26-year-old netminder improved to 4-4-1 with a 2.28 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 10 games. Head coach Todd McLellan has a good problem on his hands -- both of his goalies are playing well. Lucky for the boss, the Kings have a back-to-back in Minnesota on Friday and Saturday, which should lead to one start for each of Petersen and Quick.