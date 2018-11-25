Kings' Cal Petersen: Struggles again
Petersen yielded three goals on 28 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.
Since earning a shutout against the Blues on Nov. 19, Petersen has allowed nine goals on his last 59 shots (.847 save percentage) against the Avalanche and Canucks. Those two starts pretty much ruin his fast start, dropping his save percentage to .917 and raising his GAA to 2.81. Petersen owners will feel even worse when they realize the Canucks had lost eight straight before facing the Kings and Petersen on Saturday night.
