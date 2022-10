Petersen yielded six goals on 35 shots Saturday, but the Kings still earned a 7-6 victory over the Wild.

Petersen, who struggled in 35 starts last season, earned a win in his season debut Saturday, but his first win since April 2 was far from easy. Despite possessing a 4-2 lead at the end of 20 minutes Saturday, Petersen allowed two goals in both the second and third periods. The 27-year-old netminder is coming off an uneven season in which he posted a .895 save percentage, his career-low mark.