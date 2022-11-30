Petersen surrendered four goals on 16 shots in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Petersen entered the game in the second period after Jonathan Quick allowed five goals on 14 shots. While Petersen was a little better, the back-and-forth nature of the game ended up putting him in line for the negative result. The 28-year-old dropped to 5-3-2 with a 3.75 GAA and an .868 save percentage in 10 outings this season. Both Petersen and Quick are struggling of late, so it's unclear which goalie will get a chance to right the ship Thursday versus the Coyotes.