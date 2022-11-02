Petersen yielded five goals on 40 shots during a 5-2 defeat to the Stars on Tuesday.

Petersen, who has dropped two of his past three decisions, couldn't withstand the constant offense the Stars generated Tuesday. The 28-year netminder allowed one goal on 18 shots during the first period but yielded three second-period goals in 1 minute, 30 seconds. On Saturday, overcoming the pressure of not starting in nine days, Petersen earned a 26-save win over the struggling Maple Leafs. On Tuesday, Petersen (3-2-0) failed to withstand the game-changing barrage.