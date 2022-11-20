Petersen allowed three goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

It was a close game, but it was one where the Kings led for all of 18 seconds early in the third period. Petersen turned in another solid effort, but Jordan Eberle's tally in overtime prevented the Kings' goalie from earning a third straight win. Through eight appearances, Petersen owns a 5-2-1 record, a 3.49 GAA and an .880 save percentage, though he's been trending in the right direction lately. He's also earned his way back into a timeshare with Jonathan Quick, who would line up to start Tuesday versus the Rangers if the alternating pattern holds.