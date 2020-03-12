Petersen allowed two goals on 26 shots in a 3-2 win over the Senators.

After a rocky start to his season, Petersen has won four straight starts. He improved to 5-3-0 with a 2.64 GAA and a .922 save percentage in eight games. The 25-year-old Petersen can be deployed in DFS with a fair amount of confidence -- he's given up seven goals in his last four outings.