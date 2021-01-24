Petersen allowed three goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blues. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Petersen got shaken up in a collision early in the first period, but he stayed in the game. Other than that, the Blues were simply the better team, sending Petersen to his second loss of the season. He's allowed six goals on 53 shots across two games -- performances like those won't earn him much extra playing time over Jonathan Quick, who will likely finish the back-to-back Sunday versus the Blues.