Petersen will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Petersen will get the second half of a back-to-back after Jonathan Quick defeated the Golden Knights in overtime on Friday. The 27-year-old Petersen has gone 6-2-0 with a 2.14 GAA and a .910 save percentage in his last eight games. Saturday's matchup is a favorable one, as the Coyotes are one of the worst teams in the league.