Petersen will guard the road net in Saturday's game versus the Wild, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

The Wild beat Jonathan Quick on Friday night, scoring three goals on 30 shots. That extended the Wild's win streak to five games, and they averaged 4.6 goals per contest in that stretch. However, Petersen has been quite good all year, recording a .931 save percentage and a 4-4-1 record.