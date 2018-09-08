Kings' Cal Petersen: Team high on netminder
Petersen is receiving rave reviews from the Kings' brain trust, Josh Cooper of the Athletic reports, which could give him a chance at an opportunity in 2018-19.
Petersen's 2.58 GAA last year with AHL Ontario was a solid number, and it shows that the 23-year-old should become a reliable fantasy goaltender when he gets a chance on a full-time basis. However, the chances that comes this year are 50/50 at best, as Jonathan Quick is locked in as the starter and Jack Campbell is cheaper and has NHL experience. Most likely, Petersen spends another year in Ontario unless injuries strike Quick or Campbell, making him a prime target for dynasty leagues.
