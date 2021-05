Petersen will protect the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Ducks, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Petersen finished April with a 1-7-0 record, a 3.27 GAA and an .896 save percentage in nine contests. The Ducks are a favorable matchup, as they're a bottom-five offense in the league. That could help Petersen snap his three-game losing streak.