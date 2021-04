Petersen is expected to start in goal in Wednesday's home game versus the Ducks, LA Kings Insider Zach Dooley reports.

Petersen backed up Jonathan Quick in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks, but the former will get a chance to start again. The 26-year-old Petersen has struggled in April with a 1-6-0 record, a 3.30 GAA and an .899 save percentage across eight outings, but the low-scoring Ducks present a favorable matchup.