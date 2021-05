Petersen will protect the road goal Wednesday versus the Avalanche, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Petersen will appear in his seventh straight game, and he's now started five in a row. He has only one win in that span -- the 26-year-old has had a rough finish to 2020-21. He'll catch a slight break with Nathan MacKinnon (undisclosed) out of the lineup for the Avalanche, but it's still tough to trust Petersen given his recent struggles.