Petersen will defend the road net in Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.

Petersen allowed four goals on 28 shots in his most recent start last Wednesday against the Sharks. Overall, he's put together a solid month of March, registering a .914 save percentage and a 2.70 GAA. He draws a tough test against a Western Division heavyweight, as the Golden Knights have won eight of their past 10 games while averaging 3.50 goals.