Petersen allowed four goals on 32 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Petersen yielded three goals in the first 7:28 of the contest before settling in. By then, the damage was already done, sending the 26-year-old to his third loss in his last four starts. The Iowa native dropped to 7-9-4 with a 2.56 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 21 games.