Petersen made 38 saves in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Predators. He allowed four goals.

Petersen is the first Kings goalie to start his first two NHL games on back-to-back days since 1967. Unfortunately, getting the call against the efficient and powerful Preds was a tough one. The kid has played solid hockey so far and he'll see more ice time with so many of the Kings' goalies out with injuries. Take a chance. What do you have to lose at this point?