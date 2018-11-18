Kings' Cal Petersen: Tough loss against powerful Preds
Petersen made 38 saves in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Predators. He allowed four goals.
Petersen is the first Kings goalie to start his first two NHL games on back-to-back days since 1967. Unfortunately, getting the call against the efficient and powerful Preds was a tough one. The kid has played solid hockey so far and he'll see more ice time with so many of the Kings' goalies out with injuries. Take a chance. What do you have to lose at this point?
