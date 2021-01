Petersen (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to participate in Saturday's practice, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

It's unclear what Petersen is dealing with, and teams have been coy regarding injuries so far in training camp. Petersen is looking to take on a larger role with the Kings this season now that Jack Campbell is in Toronto. The 26-year-old looks locked into the backup role once he's healthy.