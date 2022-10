Petersen will be in net Tuesday against Nashville, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Petersen stopped 29 of 35 shots in a 7-6 win against Minnesota on Saturday. While the Predators were traditionally known for their defense, they're a solid team offensively these days. Allowing six goals in a game is rare, so the odds of him doing that poorly again is low, but it's far from certain that this will be a good outing for him.