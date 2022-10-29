Petersen will start Saturday at home against Toronto, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Petersen is off to a rough start, allowing 12 goals over his first three starts. On the plus side, he'll be up against the Maple Leafs, whose offense hasn't gotten going yet this season. Toronto has averaged just 2.75 goals per game, which is tied for the fifth worst in the league. However, Toronto ranked second in 2021-22 with 3.80 goals per game and its core forwards from last year are still there. The Maple Leafs may have gotten off to a slow start, but they're still a big threat.